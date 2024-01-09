TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $268,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $174,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

HLT stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,945. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

