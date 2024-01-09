TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802,397 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 763,212 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.79% of Barrick Gold worth $201,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

GOLD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 4,069,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,057,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 590.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

