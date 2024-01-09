TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $299,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $37,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.