TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.01 Billion Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.42% of Enbridge worth $1,006,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 923,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,876. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

