TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.36 Billion Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,037,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.6% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,359,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. 113,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

