TD Asset Management Inc Has $417.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,942,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $417,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 37.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,519,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 23.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Fortis by 13.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 111,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,212. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.