TD Asset Management Inc Has $562.95 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $562,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.