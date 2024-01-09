TD Asset Management Inc Has $725.44 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 587,517 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $725,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 511,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.