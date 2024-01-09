TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,350,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385,562 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.77% of Cenovus Energy worth $697,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 458,512 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,365,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,331. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

