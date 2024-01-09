TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 21,876 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of American Express worth $220,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.07. 415,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,309. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

