TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 25,005 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $164,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

MMC stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.74. 323,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,108. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

