TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,569. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

