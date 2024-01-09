TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,220,017 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,983,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.83% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $382,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

