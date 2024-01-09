TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,781 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $352,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.0 %

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.70. 52,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

