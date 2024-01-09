TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,299,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.61% of Manulife Financial worth $537,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 582,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,656. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

