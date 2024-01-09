TD Securities Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Hold

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

