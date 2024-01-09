TD Securities Upgrades Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) to “Buy”

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.75. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0223598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
