TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

SNX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 477,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 75,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

