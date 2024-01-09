TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 453,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,371. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.