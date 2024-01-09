TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $104.94

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.94, but opened at $101.46. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 64,044 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

