TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Shares of SNX opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

