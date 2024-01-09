TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.22.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $133.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.