TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. UBS Group dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on T

TELUS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.07. The company had a trading volume of 838,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,213. The firm has a market cap of C$35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0703586 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.