Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

