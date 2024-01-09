Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

