Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.88. 66,532,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,882,445. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

