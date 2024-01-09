Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $235.31. 64,856,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,542,273. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

