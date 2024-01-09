Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.52. 47,225,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,464,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.48. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $745.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

