Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, hitting $234.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,541,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,666,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average is $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

