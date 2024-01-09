Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 122,130 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Tesla worth $626,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, hitting $234.71. 42,750,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,768,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day moving average is $247.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

