Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,362,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,749,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $114.92 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

