The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $61,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

