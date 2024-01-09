The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,931 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $93,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 447,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,436. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

