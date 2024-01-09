The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

