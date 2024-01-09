The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 4,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.