The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 4,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

