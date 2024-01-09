The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $421.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $398.00 to $421.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.51.

GS stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $384.82. 402,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,858. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

