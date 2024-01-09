The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,208 shares of company stock worth $13,877,843 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

