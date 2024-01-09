The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 929,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

