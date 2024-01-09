The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 125,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Pennant Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

