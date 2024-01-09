The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,392 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.27% of Progressive worth $216,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. 240,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,648. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

