The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.46). 51,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 15,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 449 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of £112.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,521.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.94.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

