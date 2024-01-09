The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.46). 51,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 15,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.40).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 449 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TPFG
The Property Franchise Group Price Performance
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.