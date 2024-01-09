The Sage Group plc (SGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.75 on February 9th

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,144.23 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,752.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,010.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.36) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.66) to GBX 1,300 ($16.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.17).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

