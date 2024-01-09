The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods comprises 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.89% of Simply Good Foods worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,005. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,232. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

