The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,542,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 52,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,706. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

