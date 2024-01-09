The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

