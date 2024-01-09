The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. 5,087,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,340. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

