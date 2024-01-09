TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 693,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,021,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.74% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 68,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

