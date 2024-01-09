TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,023,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 13.50% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUMG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,432 shares. The stock has a market cap of $393.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

