TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 549,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.36% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,914,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,983,000 after buying an additional 931,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 749,335 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 3,786,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,133. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.