TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,398,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 4.03% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 1,370,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,368. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.